After a meeting of more than five hours in the branch of Banco Nación de San Rafael, Mendoza, an agreement was reached to suspend for 180 days the auction of the Macaluso family house while negotiating a payment plan.

Marcelo Macaluso (45) had received on March 30 a notification of execution for a debt that has dragged on since April 2019, for a UVA loan requested in 2017. He had requested 2 million pesos, today he owes 9 million and he was in danger of being evicted along with his family.

As Macaluso had told Clarion Last friday, his status as an owner was in serious jeopardy. “I asked for a UVA loan for 30 years, and I was able to comply with the payment for only two years, since April 2019 I have not paid the fee because I face financial difficulties. In addition, I had applied for another personal loan, in parallel to the UVA, and I had to choose between both and I stopped paying the personal, so since October 2020 I have 30 percent of my salary garnished“.

An employee of the ICBC Bank, married with four children, Macaluso confessed to this medium his pessimism regarding his imminent future at home: “The situation is very difficult, I don’t think I can save the house, my children already know it and my wife is medicated for disgust“.

Aware of his reality, Julio Cobos, former governor of Mendoza and former vice president of the Nation, contacted him. “We talked for a long time, he wanted to know about the situation of the possible eviction, he was very concerned and had the deference to call the board of directors of Banco Nación“Marcelo recounted.

For Marcelo Macaluso, the support of the former vice president of the Nation Julio Cobos was important, “who was interested in my situation and communicated with the director of Banco Nación.”

Did the meeting arise from this intermediation by Cobos? Macaluso thinks so. On Monday morning, together with his wife Mariela and his two lawyers, they went to the management offices of Banco Nación in San Rafael.

“The bank has no interest in foreclosing a homeOn the contrary, it looks for a way to reach an agreement, to reach a consensus as long as we see an intention to pay on the part of the debtor“, he responds to Clarion a spokesman for the Nation.

The bank summoned Macaluso “to dialogue, establish an agreement and make a joint presentation in the court where he has the legal case, with the aim of request to the Justice a period of 180 days of suspension of the executions to be able to restructure the debt“, says the communication manager of the institution. Although this” truce “had not yet been sealed, everything indicates that this will be the first step.

Since the birth of UVA mortgage loans, in April 2016, “Banco Nación granted 48,623 loans, representing 45 percent of the total. Claims were only made in 129 cases, statistic that speaks for itself. And the delinquency rate is 0.25% “, reports the institution.

From the Nation they assured that the bank “was always open to negotiation with all clients” and that it is not only interested in profitability but “social parameters”.

The bank insists with its position: “We have an open channel of negotiation with Mr. Macaluso, as happened in the other 128 cases, many of which have already canceled the debt. “

One of the measures adopted by the Nation is that “if the UVA exceeds 35 percent of the income we have different alternatives to find a way out, the same as for people whose income was zero due to the pandemic: for them there is a grace period that ranges from three to six months, “they explain.

According to the Nation’s spokesman, Macaluso “judicialized his situation but never came to the bank to find out about some kind of negotiationThat is why we invite you to dialogue this Monday to establish an agreement. As far as we know through our zonal manager, this person would have agreed with the proposal, which would consist of him being able to keep the house by committing himself to a payment method “.

“Always, even in the worst moments of the pandemic, the bank was open to dialogue and negotiation with all its clients, beyond UVA loans. It is not a bank that only measures profitability parameters but also cares about social parameters“, underlines the spokesman, who is in the city of Buenos Aires.

The Macalusos are calmer after the meeting that Marcelo and his wife Mariela held with the authorities of the Nation, in San Rafael.

Macaluso, at times overwhelmed by the logical tension of these days, returns to attend Clarion and tells that “there has been a change of attitude from the bank, much more flexible and understanding personal urgencies, to the point of expressing his intentions to avoid execution and to be able to get a break for a few months while we see how we can find some alternatives, which is appreciated“.

But what would those “alternatives” be? Nothing is closed yet. “We are waiting for the Government look for a way out from the enactment of a new mortgage loan law, because as we agreed in the meeting with the National Bank, this cannot continue like this, the UVA indicator is unviable, the quotas cannot continue to be indexed due to the inflation that we have. It has to be modified by an interest rate that is governed, for example, by the salary “.

In 72 hours they changed the emergencies for the Macaluso family. “From a probable execution in a week or ten days, to a margin of six months to think about a rescue. I must admit that I came across a more conciliatory bank stance, who listens to the other party and who made it clear to us that he does not want us to lose the house. It was a sea change, but it didn’t surprise me“, concluded Macaluso. From the Nation they do not want to enter into any controversy,” only to clarify things and the bank’s position.

Look also

