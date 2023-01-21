In a study published in Nature Communications it has been seen as nail polish dryers ie UV LED lampstypically used to cure gel manicures, they could damage the DNA of our hands and cause mutationsat least according to the research.

UV LED lamps are a common element of beauty salons, but despite their widespread use and the fact that some spectrums of UV rays are known to be carcinogenicthere has never been formal research into the effect of radiation they emit on mammalian cells.

Unlike tanning beds, which use a different spectrum of UV light (280-400 nm) and have been shown to cause cancer, nail polish drying devices (340-395 nm) have been little studied.

“If you look at the way these devices are presented, they are marketed as safe, nothing to worry about. But as far as we know, no one has actually studied these devices and how they affect human cells at a molecular and cellular level until now.”

he said in a declaration L’corresponding author Ludmil Alexandrovprofessor of bioengineering and cellular and molecular medicine.

How the study on LED UV lamps developed

After exposing human and mouse cells (adult human skin keratinocytes, human foreskin fibroblasts, and mouse embryonic fibroblasts) to UV rays emitted by UV led nail polish lamps, researchers identified mitochondrial and DNA damage, as well as cell death.

Just 20 minutes under the lights, followed by an hour to repair the damage and another 20 minutes of exposure resulted in 20-30% of the cells dying; meanwhile, 20-minute sessions each day for three consecutive days resulted in 65 to 70 percent cell death.

Typically, a manicure session involves placing the nails and hands in the UV LED lamps for a total of 10 minutes, much less than the exposure used in the study.

The damage seen in the remaining cells wasn’t always repaired, which resulted in mutations comparable to those seen in human skin cancers, and according to Alexandrov, there have also been some reports of rare finger cancers in people who get regular gel manicures. , as contestants and beauticians.

While concerning, it is important to note that the study does not provide direct evidence that UV nail polish dryers increase the risk of cancer. there is no way to know how often someone would have to have their nails done to be at risk of harm. A long-term epidemiological study is needed before these questions can be answered.

“Our experimental results and previous evidence strongly suggest that radiation emitted by UV nail dryers can cause hand cancers and that UV nail dryers, similar to tanning beds, can increase the risk of early-onset skin cancer”

write the study authors, who later add:

“However, future large-scale epidemiological studies are warranted to accurately quantify the risk of hand skin cancer in people who regularly use UV nail polish dryers. It is likely that such studies will take at least a decade to complete and subsequently inform the general public.”

