UV rays can kill viruses, bacteria and fungi. Now a study shows that the radiation, which is otherwise classified as hazardous to health, can also be used on humans under certain circumstances. © picture alliance / Daniel Reinhardt/dpa | Daniel Reinhardt

Infectious diseases, including COVID-19, are transmitted by airborne pathogens. According to a study, UV rays could sanitize larger rooms without endangering people.

New York – Viruses, bacteria and fungi: they can all be killed with ultraviolet radiation. With the so-called Far-UV-C, the viral load indoors can be reduced by 98.4 percent within a few minutes. Researchers at Columbia University Medical Center in New York now want to have found out that pathogens such as the corona virus are killed in rooms without endangering those present. Experts doubt that UV-C radiation does not cause any harm to humans.

UV-C radiation for disinfecting drinking water or rooms

In the Study by British and US scientists, published in the journal Scientific Reports, is said to prove that UV-C radiation does not cause skin or eye reactions or skin cancer. At low doses, ultraviolet radiation is considered beneficial for vital vitamin D production. However, if it is ingested in higher amounts, it can lead to skin and eye problems. This is precisely why UV-C radiation with a wavelength of 254 nanometers (millionths of a millimeter) has been used for decades to disinfect surfaces, drinking water or areas. Radiation is only used indoors if there are no people in it.

According to a study: UV-C radiation harmless to humans

Far-UV-C radiation with a wavelength of 222 nanometers, on the other hand, is considered harmless according to the study, so that it could also be used for disinfection in rooms with people. The researchers say: “The previous studies on animal and human models have not shown any long-term health effects”. However, it is pointed out that the inactivation of the pathogens under laboratory conditions does not necessarily lead to a lower transmission of the disease under real conditions.

UV-C radiation is said to significantly reduce the pathogen load

To find out the germicidal effect of Far-UV-C radiation, the scientists conducted experiments in an empty 32 square meter room. Inside was a ventilation system that changed the air in the room three times an hour. After a one-hour stabilization phase, 10 air samples were taken over a period of 50 minutes, with Staphylococcus aureus bacteria being regularly sprayed into the room. Unlike the corona virus, this bacterium would react less sensitively, which would make the model more conservative for statements about Covid-19, the study authors write.

Expert criticizes: There is still no long-term study on UV-C radiation

Monika Asmuß from the Federal Office for Radiation Protection is critical of the fact that UV-C radiation with a wavelength of 222 nanometers is harmless to humans and animals. There is no long-term study, which is why the consequences cannot be estimated at this time, according to the expert Editorial network Germany citing the dpa. She agrees with the study that UV radiation with a wavelength of 222 nm does not penetrate as deeply into the skin’s epidermis. However, children and people with skin diseases in particular must be taken into account when assessing the danger of this disinfection method. According to Asmuß, this group of people is particularly susceptible to skin cancer, which occurs when far-UV-C radiation penetrates the basement membrane of the skin and triggers mutations in stem cells.

UV-C radiation: 98.4 percent reduction in active bacteria

An interesting result on the germicidal effect of Far-UV-C radiation is provided by investigations with different degrees of irradiation. For this purpose, five krypton chloride ceiling lamps were installed in the room, which were switched on depending on the intensity of the radiation. This was done to study the effects of temporary (one lamp) and total (five lamps) irradiation of the room volume. With high irradiation intensity and five lamps, active bacteria were permanently reduced by 98.4 percent.

Study shows: Far-UV-C lighting more effective than air filter systems

The results from the study also provide data that allow comparison with other technologies such as air filtration systems. Even with medium-intensity irradiation and five lamps, the bacteria could be reduced by 92 percent. The authors of the study explain that the method can thus kill as many pathogens indoors as even air filter systems could not reach. According to the scientists, the advantage of Far-UV-C lighting lies in its higher performance and noiseless operation. “Deploying this technology in places where people gather indoors could prevent the next possible pandemic,” explains David Brenner in a statement from his university.

In the fight against COVID-19, some companies relied on UV-C light in the first Corona winter. Experts also expressed their concerns here. In the second winter with the virus, the pandemic came to a head. Researchers explained the phenomenon with a lack of UV radiation.