A recent study by the University of California at San Diego and the University of Pittsburgh has raised concerns about the safety of UV nail dryers, which use ultraviolet light to dry and cure gel nail polish.

The researchers exposed mouse and human cell lines to UVA light from nail dryers and found that after a single 20-minute exposure, 20 to 30 percent of cells diedand after three consecutive 20-minute exposures, 65 to 70 percent of the cells died.

The study’s lead author, Ludmil Alexandrov, said the researchers cannot conclude that these dryers increase cancer risks, since a large-scale epidemiological study would be needed to quantify changes in cancer risk in the general population. However, he noted that “we see very clearly that it negatively affects cells and damages DNA.”

UV nail dryers used to set gel manicures and pedicures are considered low risk by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when used as directed.

However, some research has shown that the ultraviolet radiation emitted by some nail dryers is stronger than the sunwhich can cause skin cancer.

Dermatologists recommend that nail artists take extra precautions when getting gel manicures and pedicures, such as using sunscreens on hands and feet before using the UV dryer.

It is also advisable to avoid excessive exposure to UV nail dryers and look for alternatives, such as using gel nail polishes that do not require drying under UV light.

It is important to note that the mentioned study is an in vitro study, that is, it was carried out in cell cultures and not in humans, so more research would be needed to determine the real risks for people using these devices.

However, it can be concluded that prolonged exposure to UVA light is not beneficial for health, so it is recommended to be cautious and moderate in its use.