R.and 2500 times on average we tap the smartphone every day, which thanks to this constant attention is developing into a spinner. Techniker Krankenkasse knows that 100 different types of germs can frolic on the surface. The Italian company Einova wants to remedy this with UV-C technology. Although it has been used in industrial companies and in drinking water treatment for decades, UV-C devices have only really been conquering the market for private customers for a year. At Einova, too, where the focus has been on wireless charging solutions so far, the range with the “Mundus Pro” has now been expanded to include a closed UV-C cleaning box. In a larger format and with more space, there are already comparable products from Philips or the company Purion from Jena, which specializes in such boxes.

Einovas Box at least offers space for smaller objects that maintain close skin and hand contact in everyday life: cell phone, glasses, keys or jewelry. These move into two chambers, one 1.5 centimeters high, the other three. Two UV-C tubes with twelve watts each emit their rays with 264 nanometers inside, a wavelength whose sterilizing effect on germs and viruses has been well studied. There are also four UV-C LEDs in the box, which cover a slightly higher frequency range.

A cleaning cycle lasts eight minutes, which should be sufficient for the size of the inner chambers. How efficiently UV-C rays actually disinfect depends not only on the built-in lamps but also on the distance the rays have to cover and how long they can work. The cleaning is started at the push of a button, an LED outside flashes and lights up to show how long it will take. The inner chambers have a slightly bumpy surface so that the rays can also reach the underside of the objects. To be on the safe side, they’d better be rotated again.

Unlike the hand lamps that are on the market, boxes can ensure that no radiation escapes to the outside. UV-C radiation is dangerous for skin and eyes, which is why the cleaning cycle on the test device stops automatically when the lid is opened. As a small bonus, there is, in addition to a USB-A port on the back, on the lid of the Mundus Pro, which costs 150 euros, at least two wireless Qi charging points that help the battery quickly.