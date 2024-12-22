The first fifth prize of the Christmas Raffle was the first to come out this Sunday. Sung at 9:16 a.m., number 37,876 was awarded one of the eight fifth prizes of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, endowed with 60,000 euros for the series.

The boy Adam Lucas Kadmiri sang the number and his partner Sergio Abaga Elebiyo was in charge of singing the award. When they returned to their positions next to the drums and after showing the balls of the winning number and the fifth prime to the judges at the table, little Adam said with emotion: “Uuuuh, Sergio!”

Once they were replaced in their positions to continue singing numbers, the next ball that came out, awarded with a thousand euros, was that of the 21790number with which little Adam has stumbled and has tried to sing up to five times.

It has been to sixth attempt to start the number when it has come out complete and he has been able to sing it normally with a big smile on his face.

His nerves played tricks on him but the public’s applause supported him and has given him the push he needed to continue with such an important role as that played by the children of San Ildefonso on this long-awaited day of the Christmas Lottery Draw at the Teatro Real.