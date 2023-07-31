Uutissuomalainen: Sexually transmitted diseases detected at a record pace at the beginning of the year – last year’s record numbers may be broken

Specialist doctor Eija Hiltunen-Back is most concerned about gonorrhea, whose infections are clearly on the rise.

Sexually transmitted diseases has already been found in Finland during the beginning of the year so much that last year’s record figures may be broken, says Uutissuomalainen.

Hus’ specialist in dermatology and venereal diseases Eija Hiltunen-Back estimates that the number of infections for the whole year will rise to at least last year’s level.

Last year, hiv, gonorrhea and syphilis were found clearly more than in previous years. Now, based on the infectious disease register of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), the pace seems to be the same. Hiltunen-Back does not believe that the number of infections will decrease at the end of the year either. Many also apply for STD tests only in the fall after summer trips, says Hiltunen-Back.

According to Hiltunen-Back, the number of infections started to increase in the early summer of last year, when the corona restrictions were removed. It is also possible that during the corona period, some people did not undergo tests and now asymptomatic, previously acquired infections have also been found.

Hiltunen-Back is most concerned about gonorrhea, whose infections are clearly on the rise.

According to Uutissuomalainen, 694 gonorrhea infections have already been diagnosed this year. Last year, 966 gonorrhea infections were diagnosed in the whole year, while the following year there were only 507 infections. Today, gonorrhea is very symptomless or mild and can only be found by testing, Hiltunen-Back says.

In the beginning of the year, 278 syphilis infections have been detected, while there were 390 infections in the whole of last year. The number of infections in other years has been clearly lower, and this year’s number is already higher. There have been 159 HIV infections this year. Last year’s record number was 274 infections, but last year, for example, 149 infections were reported throughout the year, Uutissuomalainen says.

Chlamydia is still the most common sexually transmitted disease in Finland. 9,324 chlamydia infections have been reported this year, compared to a total of 16,863 last year.

HS reported in May, that access to STD tests is not carried out at Finnish health centers in accordance with the recommendations.

In a survey conducted by the Hivpoint support center run by the Hiv Foundation last fall, it was found that out of twenty health centers, only two health centers were correctly directed to STD tests. According to the report, access to an HIV test was completely denied at three health centers.

According to the report, it was particularly difficult to get a syphilis test at health stations. Chlamydia and gonorrhea samples were also generally not taken correctly, but were taken from the wrong mucous membranes.