Uusimaa lock A police vest was given to the Minister of the Interior, and the Ombudsman reprimanded the Chief of Police

By law, only the police are allowed to wear a uniform or uniform.

Police should not have been given by the Minister of the Interior To Maria Ohisalo (green) reflective vest with police insignia. This is what the Parliamentary Ombudsman states in his statement on Friday decision.

Chief of Police Seppo Kolehmainen had sought to ensure the safety of the Minister of the Interior by urging him to wear a reflective vest. This was a situation in which the Minister was getting acquainted with the Uusimaa closure operation at the Hyvinkää Sahanmäki junction, following the situation from the sidelines.

When Ohisalo visited the checkpoint, no reflective vests other than those with a police logo were available. In this circumstances, the Minister was provided with a police reflective vest. However, by law, only the police are allowed to wear a uniform or uniform.

Ombudsman In its decision, the Chief of Police stated that the Chief of Police did not have the power to authorize the Minister of the Interior to wear a police reflective vest, although the regulation of the relevant police uniforms regulation is somewhat open to interpretation and inconsistency.

In his decision, the Ombudsman also stated that the regulation on police uniforms should be clarified.

“It was my responsibility to take care of the security of the Minister of the Interior, and to this end I asked our staff to make the reflective vest available to the Minister of the Interior,” Seppo Kolehmainen commented in the press release.

Kolehmainen points out that in all situations, police action is strictly based on legality.

“Lessons are learned from the solution. In the future, the Minister’s safety must be taken care of differently and we will ensure that our cars also have unrecognizable reflective vests, ”he states.

“The principle of legality already requires the precision of the legal text in order to be able to act correctly in advance in similar situations in the future.”