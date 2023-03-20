Uusikaupunki | Two people were found dead in the opening

According to the Coast Guard, those found in the opening had driven on thin ice by snowmobile.

Two a person was found dead in an opening in Uussikaupunki in Varsinais-Suomi on Sunday. This was reported by the Western Finland Coast Guard on his Twitter account on Sunday night.

According to the Coast Guard, those found in the opening had driven on thin ice by snowmobile.

The rescue service and the coastguard were alerted to Kolkinmaantie in Uusikaupunki shortly after dark.

At seven o’clock, the Coast Guard tweeted that tracks in the ice area lead to an opening. At that time, in addition to the sea guard, the Varsinais-Suomen rescue service was also going to the destination.

The accident is being investigated by the police. More information about the event will be given on Monday at the earliest.