Friday, September 20, 2024
Uusikaupunki | A threatening situation at school: The student was walking around with an ax in the school yard

September 20, 2024
September 20, 2024
in World Europe
Uusikaupunki | A threatening situation at school: The student was walking around with an ax in the school yard
A student under the age of 15 was walking around Välskäri school with an ax on Friday morning.

In Uusikaupunki Välkäri school had a threatening situation on Friday morning.

According to the report received by the emergency center, a school student under the age of 15 was moving around the area with an ax and was behaving threateningly in the school yard, says Southwestern Finland police in their release.

Because of this, the school’s other students and staff locked themselves inside the school building.

According to the police, no one was injured in the incident. According to the police, the youth damaged the school building with an axe.

Police received a report about a student behaving in a threatening manner at nine o’clock in the morning.

When the police patrol arrived, the student had managed to leave the school grounds. However, he was quickly found nearby.

The police arrested the student and continue to investigate the matter. Due to his young age, the police will not comment on the matter in more detail, the release states.

