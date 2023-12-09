Saturday, December 9, 2023
Uusikaarlepyy | Two people died in a hit-and-run accident

December 9, 2023
in World Europe
Two people died in a hit-and-run accident

The accident happened around 4 pm on Valtatie 8.

Two one person died in a traffic accident in Uusikaarlepyy on Saturday, says the Ostrobothnia Police Department.

The accident happened around 4 pm on Valtatie 8. According to the police, it was a hit-and-run accident.

According to Liikennekeskus Fintraffic, the accident site is located between Uusikaarlepy and Oravainen.

The road is closed at the scene of the accident and a detour is in use. According to Fintraffic, the detour goes via roads 7320 and 19.

Police said at 7:00 p.m. that the investigation measures at the site are still continuing and traffic will be opened once they are completed.

There will be more information about the case when the investigation has been completed, says the situation center of the Ostrobothnia Police Department.

