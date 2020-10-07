In the pilgrimage town of Rishikesh, a case of embarrassing relations has come up. The brother who had pledged to protect his sister when she tied a rakhi on her wrist, the same kalyugi brother robbed her sister. Police have arrested the accused for committing such misconduct with married sister. Everyone is putting their hands on their ears after hearing this incident which stigmatized the brother-sister relationship.The victim’s husband reached the police station and complained to the police. He told that when he went to work on Monday, his wife’s brother living in the neighborhood of his house forcibly entered the house and found the wife alone and made him a victim of lust. Not only this, the accused threatened to kill the sister upon telling someone.

The accused is a resident of Pilibhit in UP

When the husband reached home, the victim woman told him all the problems. On the tahrir of the woman’s husband, the police registered a case against the accused Sagar and started the search. Kotwali in-charge Ritesh Shah said that on Wednesday, the accused living in Pilibhit district of UP has been arrested. The accused came here in search of work and was staying in the neighborhood of the sister’s house. Further action is being taken in the case.