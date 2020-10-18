Highlights: A road in Chamoli started to crumble within 12 hours of its construction.

15-year-old Suhani showed the reality of corruption in the video

Suhani Bisht’s video went viral on social media

Dehradun

In Chamoli, Uttarakhand, a road started to erupt within 12 hours of construction. After which a conscious daughter, reporting like journalists, showed the condition of the road and exposed the corruption in the Trivendra Singh Rawat government. Officials swung into action after the video went viral on social media and the road was rebuilt in a hurry. However, in the second time, the condition remained the same again and the road started to crumble again. That daughter of the area, Suhani Bist, once again exposed the corruption by showing the condition of the road.

According to the information, a road in Dewar Khadora area located at Ghingharan in Chamoli was in a very bad condition. After a lot of complaints from the local people, asphalt was made there, but very inferior material was used in it. Seeing this, the people protested but the officials did not hear anything saying that its commission goes up. The road built at 7 o’clock in the morning started to erupt. After this, 15-year-old Suhani Bisht, who lived there, went to the spot and did ‘ground reporting’ and showed the condition of the road. On this road only food was supplied in the name of asphaltization.

Road rebuilt, but same condition again

After Suhani’s video went viral on social media, the local authorities swung into action and again demolished the road. However, the situation remained the same for the second time and the road started to erupt again. Once again Suhani went to the spot and showed the condition of the road. Suhani’s videos are being posted on social media. Along with this, they are also questioning the corruption of the officials of the Trivendra government.