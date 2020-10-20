A contempt notice was issued against the Governor of Maharashtra and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bhagat Singh Koshyari. On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand High Court issued this notice asking Koshyari to file a reply within 4 weeks. This notice has been issued by a bench of Sharad Kumar Sharma while hearing a petition of a non-governmental organization (NGO).The Rural Litigation and Entitlement Center (Rule) filed a PIL in the case in the Uttarakhand High Court. Hearing this petition, the court had last year ordered former Chief Ministers to deposit the outstanding rent in lieu of government accommodation and other facilities within 6 months. According to the court order, Koshyari did not deposit his outstanding rent, due to which the court has issued a notice against him on Tuesday.

Rulak had filed a contempt petition on behalf of Koshiyari for not depositing the outstanding amount. On this, the court has also asked the state government why the order was not complied with and why not file a case against former Chief Minister Koshyari.

Contempt notice can be given to the governor?

Two months before filing a contempt petition against the Governor and the President, they are required to give information. The petitioner stated that keeping this in mind, notice was sent to Koshyari 60 days ago. On October 10, he filed a petition in the court only after the completion of two months. It was told that Koshayari owes more than 47 lakhs of housing and other facilities. Apart from this, electricity and water bill has also not been given by the former chief minister.