A major accident took place in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie on Thursday. Where the driver lost his control on a bus full of personnel of the Indian Tibet Border Police (ITBP), after which the bus survived by falling into the ditch hundreds of feet. It was a good coincidence that the bus got stuck on the roof of a house on the road and got stuck or fell into the ditch hundreds of feet below.

Soon the soldiers were rescued from the bus. All the soldiers are safe in this accident. A photo of the incident has also surfaced in which you can see how big the accident could have been.

Mussoorie: A Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) bus lost control near Kempty Falls. All jawans who were travelling in the bus have been rescued. No injuries reported. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/jpyx39tPBT – ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

The jawans who had not fallen down the bus were held back from behind as half of the bus was swinging and half of it was resting on the house’s pillar. No jawan has been hurt in this accident. At present, there is an attempt to get the bus out in some way.