ITBP jawans set an example of humanity in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Here a person died after being buried under debris. After that the dead body was brought to his house. During this, the ITBP jawans walked on foot with the dead bodies on the mountainous roads for about 8 hours. About 25 km from the spot, the woman reached the village and handed over her body to the family members, after which the family members cremated her.

Bhupendra Rana (30), a resident of Mavani-Dawani of Pithoragarh, used to carry the burden for the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Ration and essential goods were carried on the back of ITBP jawans deployed at high altitude. On 28 August, Rana was leaving for the ITBP outpost in Bagdiyar when suddenly he was hit by a landslide on the way. He died on the spot due to being buried in the rubble.

Seven soldiers brought dead body to home

No family member could go there due to bad weather. The ITBP responded to the request and agreed to take Rana’s body to her home. When a chopper could not take his body due to bad weather, seven ITBP jawans took the initiative.

Journey covered on the shoulder

The soldiers loaded the body of Rana on his shoulder and started walking on the mountain paths on foot. During this time he walked continuously for 8 hours and covered a journey of 25 kilometers. He handed over the body of Rana to his family members. Seeing Rana’s body, his wife and three children burst into tears.

Could not go Chopper

DM Vijay Kumar Jogandad told that Rana’s friends had requested the district administration to arrange to bring his body home, but Chopper could not go there due to bad weather. ITBP jawans came forward to help the distraught families and delivered their dead bodies.