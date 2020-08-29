Highlights: Uttarakhand BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat’s corona investigation report on Saturday came positive

He appealed to all the office bearers and workers of his party to get the corona test done.

A day ago, on Friday, the corona report of Bandhidhar Bhagat’s son Vikas came positive

State President of Uttarakhand BJP, Banshidhar Bhagat has become corona. He shared this information on social media after the Corona investigation report came positive on Saturday. At the same time, he has appealed to all the office bearers and workers of his party to get the corona test done. According to the information, the Corona report of Bandhidhar Bhagat’s son came positive a day earlier i.e. on Friday.

Uttarakhand BJP state president Banshidhar Bhagat tweeted on Saturday, ‘I was tested for corona virus yesterday, in which my report has come positive. I appeal to all party functionaries and activists, whoever has come in contact with me in the last week, please get them tested. With the blessings of all of you, I will return soon among you. ‘

Coronation of Bandikhar’s son Vikas too

According to the information, Vikas Bhagat, son of Banshidhar Bhagat has also been hit by the corona virus. On Friday, he was admitted to Sushila Tiwari Hospital (STH). During this time, his corona test was done, the report came back positive. Vikas is the state vice president as well as MLA representative in BJP Yuva Morcha.

588 new cases of corona virus infection in Uttarakhand

588 new patients of Kovid-19 were found in Uttarakhand on Friday, raising the number of victims of the epidemic to 17,865. In addition, 11 patients died of infection. According to the bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand government, the maximum 185 new cases of corona virus were reported in Dehradun district, 120 in Haridwar, 72 in Udham Singh Nagar, 58 in Chamoli and 55 in Nainital. On Friday, Corona killed 11 more patients. Eight patients died at AIIMS Rishikesh while another died at Doon Medical College. Two others breathed their last at Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani. So far, the number of people who lost their lives in the epidemic has reached 239.