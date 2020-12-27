Highlights: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat admitted to Doon Hospital

Doctors will monitor health due to recurrent fever

Rawat was in home isolation from December 18 due to Corona

Wives and daughters are also vulnerable to virus, all is well

Karan Khurana, Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital on Sunday on a complaint of lung infection. Rawat has been infected with the Corona virus along with the family since December 18. All people were in home isolation. On Saturday, the Chief Minister’s health deteriorated after mild fever, after which he was taken to hospital.

Please tell that Trivendra Singh Rawat, his wife Sunita Rawat and daughters Corona were found infected. Blood and other tests of the Chief Minister were carried out at the hospital. After the report, it was decided that the Chief Minister would be kept in the hospital under the supervision of doctors. Rawat’s media in-charge Darshan Singh Rawat said that since Saturday, the Chief Minister had been suffering from fever. As a precaution, he was taken to Doon Hospital where he is kept under the supervision of doctors. The chief minister’s family is fine. They are in isolation at home.



Tweeted information

Significantly, on December 18, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was hit by Corona. He had tweeted from his personal Twitter handle, ‘I had the corona test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and there are no symptoms as well, so I will be in home isolation on the advice of doctors. He further said that anyone who has come in contact with him in the past, isolate himself and get the corona examined.