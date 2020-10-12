Under Basic Education Department, the government is going to make appointments for 31,000 posts on the basis of merit and reservation in 69 thousand vacant posts of Assistant Teacher. This information was given by the official spokesperson in a release issued by the Information Department on Monday. The spokesperson said that counseling will be done in the districts on October 14 and 15 and appointment letters will be issued on October 16.

The selection and appointment will be subject to the final order passed in the Supreme Court. The Spokesman said that this action is being taken in the order of the Supreme Court. The provisional list of 31,277 candidates has been uploaded on the departmental website on Monday. Among the selected candidates for 31,277 posts, 15,933 are from the unreserved category while 8,513 are from Other Backward Classes, 6615 Scheduled Castes and 216 Scheduled Tribes.

According to the spokesperson, this action is being taken after the permission of the Election Commission. The Election Commission has issued a notification for the by-election on seven seats of the assembly in Uttar Pradesh. It is noteworthy that the State Government had already started the process of recruitment of 69 thousand teachers but some candidates went to court in protest. Now the recruitment process is being started again in the order of the Supreme Court. According to the spokesperson, recruitment will be done keeping the pre-allocated district and reservation intact.