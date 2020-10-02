Highlights: After the center, now the guideline of 5 unlocked in UP

Schools and colleges can be opened after 15 October

Schools outside the Containment Zone will open in a phased manner.

Students can appear only with the written consent of the parents

Lucknow

After the center, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued the guidelines for Unlock-5 on Thursday. Under these, schools and educational institutions will be opened after October 15 in a phased manner. State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avneesh Awasthi said that the directions of Unlock-5 have been issued on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to them, all the schools and coaching institutes outside the maintenance zone will be opened after October 15.

This decision will be taken by the district administration after consulting the management of the school and institute and assessing the situation. Awasthi said that permission for online distance education will continue and this will be encouraged and this system will be given priority. Where schools are running online classes and some students are willing to join online classes instead of attending classes, they may be allowed to. He said that students can attend the concerned school only with the written consent of their parents. Also, the presence of students in schools and educational institutions cannot be made mandatory without the consent of the parents. This will depend on the consent of the parents.



Swimming pools will also open from 15

Awasthi said that the swimming pool will be allowed to be opened from October 15 as per the set standards issued by the Ministry of Youth Welfare and Sports, Government of India for the training of sportspersons. Additional Chief Secretary informed that the amusement park and such places will be allowed to be opened from October 15 as per the set standards to be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.