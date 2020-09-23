The Noida unit of UP STF has arrested a cash reward of Rs 50,000 in an encounter with Bavaria gang in Naujil area of ​​Mathura. During the encounter, the crook is shot in the leg. According to the information received from the police, the members of the Bavaria gang carried out robbery and rape by throwing axles and puncturing the tires on the highway and unloading the passengers. According to the information, the robbery on the Ramu highway was going on in half a dozen cases in Mathura, Aligarh and Palwal Haryana.Ramf the crook of the Mathbhed is arrested by the STF. Ramu Ballabgarh is a resident of Faridabad. Ramu is considered an active member of the infamous Bablu Bavaria gang. Ramu had a reward of 50 thousand rupees. The STF had an encounter with the Bavaria gang in Naujil area of ​​Mathura late on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the gang members started firing on the police. Ramu was injured in the counter-firing of the police. Which STF arrested.

Many incidents have taken place in these areas

Ramu and his gang have carried out several incidents on the other members of the Yamuna Expressway, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Peripheral and KMP Road. Ramu is an active member of the infamous Bablu Bavaria gang. Bablu was killed in an encounter with an STF team in Aligarh. The robbery on the Ramu highway was wanted in half a dozen cases in Mathura, Aligarh and Palwal Haryana.