Panchayat elections in UP can be held in February. At the government level, some dates are being churned out in February and May. Most people suggest that it will be hotter in May. Because of this, elections should be held before the board examination in February. The first elections were to be held in December. At the same time, political parties will also be able to participate openly. This is expected to make the elections interesting.According to the schedule of the State Election Commission, voter revision has started, which is ready to be finalized by December 29. After this, there will be the work of reservation of panchayats. After this the election process will be started.

Administrators will be appointed in Panchayats

In fact, a few days ago in the team-11 meeting, the Chief Minister gave instructions to postpone the panchayat elections due to the Kovid crisis. After this the Panchayati Raj Department started brainstorming on new dates for elections. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission started reviewing the voter list from October 1.

According to the program released by the commission, the final voter list will be ready by December 29. After this, the Panchayati Raj department will be sent to the State Election Commission after delimitation of Panchayats, work of reservation of wards. Until the electoral process begins, administrators will be seated in the panchayats.

Voters will be able to become online

For the first time, the commission has also given an option to create online voters. For this, registration can be done on the Commission’s website http://sec.up.nic.in. These lists will be verified by the BSOs in the districts and if the information is found correct, the name will be added to the voter list.

For Panchayat elections, duty of 1 lakh BLO will be imposed at 2 lakh polling stations of about 80 thousand polling places. The Commission has developed an e-BLO app for BLO for the first time, through which they will be able to feed all information.

Political parties will also participate

Till now political parties supported behind the scenes panchayat elections, but this time the parties are planning to participate openly. Because of this, the election is expected to be interesting. BJP has started its preparations in every district. Meetings have also been started at the panchayat level.

They are to have elections

58,758 gram panchayats

821 Area Panchayats

75 District Panchayats