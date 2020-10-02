In Uttar Pradesh, the speed of corona virus has slowed to a great extent in the last few days. However, on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya came in the grip of it. After coming to Corona Report positive, he has now isolated himself at home. Maurya tweeted and gave information about it.

Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted and wrote, ‘After getting the initial symptoms of corona infection, I got the Kovid-19 test in which my report today is positive. I request you all that whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, they should go to the nearest health center and get their tests done and follow the Kovid rules.



So far, 2 registered ministers Corona positive

So far, about two dozen ministers of the Yogi government have been infected by Corona. Baldev Singh Aulakh, GS Dharmesh, Mohsin Raza, Satish Mahana, Siddharth Nath Singh have also been infected Corona.



These ministers were killed in Corona, two died

Apart from these, Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh, Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, Water Power Minister Mahendra Singh, AYUSH Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dharam Singh Saini, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Welfare (Independent Charge) Upendra Tiwari, Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Minister of State for Health Atul Garg, Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary have also been cured by getting corona infected. Apart from these, two ministers of the state Kamla Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan have died from Corona.