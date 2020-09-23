Highlights: FIR against IPS Ajaypal Sharma and Himanshu Kumar

Vigilance investigates corruption case, case on getting evidence

Evidence of money transactions in the transfer-posting game of choice

Lucknow

An FIR has been registered against two IPS officers Ajaypal Sharma (IPS Ajay Pal Sharma) and Himanshu Kumar (IPS Himanshu Kumar) surrounded on charges of corruption. Vigilance has registered an FIR in the sections of the Anti Corruption Act on both IPS officers after receiving proof of money transactions in transfer-posting.

Vigilance has filed an FIR after investigation against both these police officers. A total of five people, including these two, have been named, including alleged journalists Chandan Rai, Swapnil Rai and Atul Shukla. Strict action was recommended against both the officers after sufficient evidence of their involvement in corruption. Vigilance started its investigation against both IPS officers in March 2020 on the direction of the government. Sources say that in the Vigilance investigation, information about some benami properties of both the officers has also been revealed.

After the registration of the FIR, a decision can be taken on the suspension of both IPS officers soon. In the report prepared under the direction of Vigilance Director, many of the allegations against both IPS were found to be true. The government was recommended to take disciplinary action as per rules.

Chatting with mafia, fake case on woman, posting as desired

The SIT and Vigilance made several serious allegations against IPS Ajaypal Sharma in their investigation. The SIT has claimed in its investigation that Sharma lodged fake cases in Bulandshahar and Rampur against the woman who claimed to be his wife. He was constantly chatting with jailed mafia Anil Bhati on WhatsApp. Apart from this, he also talked about the transaction of Rs 80 lakh to the alleged journalist and his partner to get his deployment done in Meerut and another district. Ajitpal’s WhatsApp chat and call record has been proved by the SIT in its investigation. After this, Vigilance also investigated against him. Vaibhav Krishna, the former SSP of Noida, raised the issue of transactions for the desired posting. Ajaypal is an accused in this case.

Himanshu did the deal for the desired posting

At the same time, IPS Himanshu Kumar met the alleged journalist Swapnil Rai at Fun Mall in Lucknow on the evening of July 6, 2019, in connection with the planned deployment. This meeting was fixed by Chandan Rai, another alleged journalist of the gangster. This was followed by a WhatsApp chat between alleged leader Atul Shukla and Himanshu Kumar regarding deployment and transactions. In the chat also, Atul Shukla mentioned the meeting of Fun Mall. Vigilance recommended filing an FIR against IPS Himanshu on the basis of SIT’s investigation report and Fun Mall meeting, WhatsApp chat and location.