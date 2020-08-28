List of Regional Presidents

There is a strong buzz in the BJP about the preparations for the 2022 UP Assembly. Recently, the party has announced regional presidents after giving due consideration to the new faces in the big posts of the state unit. New faces are preferred for the regional president. In this, Mohit Beniwal has been made the regional president of the Western Region.Explain that the post was vacant after the appointment of the regional president Ashwini Tyagi as the General Secretary in the new UP BJP executive. Since then, the search for new faces for the post of Regional President had started. Mohit, a resident of Shamli, has been the state minister of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Currently Mohit is the outgoing General Secretary in the Western UP organization.

Mohit Beniwal, originally a resident of village Kheda Gadai, did his intermediate studies from VV Inter College in Shamli, after which he did B.Tech from IIT Delhi. After this Mohit became active in politics. Mohit was the state convenor of the Navamdata Abhiyan, while he played the main responsibility in the Bijnor district in the 2017 assembly elections and then the municipal elections.

Apart from Mohit Beniwal, Rajinikanth Maheshwari has been made the president of Braj area, Manvendra Singh of Kanpur region, Seshanarayan Mishra of Awadh region, Mahesh Shrivastava has been made the president of Kashi area and Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar of Gorakhpur region.