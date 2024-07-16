Utsjoki | A company known for luxury hotels advertised prohibited salmon fishing on Tenojoki – “There has been a mistake here”

Utsjoki|The tourism company Kakslauttanen advertised salmon fishing on Teno, even though fishing is prohibited. According to entrepreneur Jussi Eiramo, it is a mistake.

From its luxury resorts a well-known company published an update on his social media account in June, advertising salmon fishing in Tenojoki. Salmon fishing has been practically completely prohibited in Tenojoki from summer until 2021, with certain special exceptions. This year too salmon is not fished.

However, in the English advertising text published by Kakslauttanen on June 23, the reader is asked if he knows that Tenojoki is the best salmon river in Europe. Salmon-word refers to salmon, unlike for example trout-the word could be translated as trout.

Have fun with us and try rowing fishing! Enjoy the breathtaking landscapes of Lapland, the crystal clear river and the thrill of catching a salmon!

The Instagram update can therefore be interpreted so that you could come to the place to fish for salmon. Also in the picture there are fishermen with rods and havis.

The update on the company’s social account talked about salmon fishing in Tenojoki. The image has since been removed.

“Here an error has occurred”, says Kakslauttanen’s CEO Jussi Eiramo for HS on Wednesday.

According to him, the word referring to salmon refers to other salmon-like fish that are allowed in fishing. Eiramo points out that grayling, trout and humpback salmon, which are related to salmon, are still allowed to fish, unlike salmon.

However, this is not evident from the since-deleted update. The humpback salmon, praised as Eiramo’s excellent fishing fish, is in English pink salmon.

According to him, a “correction” will be made to make it clear that fishing for Atlantic salmon is not allowed.

“I don’t know, I’ll find out. I haven’t been that involved in that marketing,” says Eiramo about how the previous update and its wording ended up on the company’s website in the first place.

Corporate there is also another image on the pages that refers to salmon fishing.

Utsjoki Arctic Resort’s website has an old picture referring to salmon fishing.

This is apparently a photo from 2015 of the salmon king competition, which has been organized since 1981. The competition fish has been a sockeye salmon, and the competition follows Tenojoki’s fishing rules, so the competition has not been organized in recent years.

Eiramo estimates on the phone that the salmon photos will be removed from the company’s website.

Salmon stock has been for years, according to Luonnonvarakeskus (Luke). at the bottom of the wave, and so far no signs of better have been seen. The big change seen in recent years seems to indicate that something is happening in the seas, and the fish are not surviving the migration to the rivers.

Eiramo describes that at the moment the company is having problems getting accommodation properties marketed especially for foreign tourists to be filled, and according to him, no one has been found for the Utsjoki site either. He attributes the reason to the lack of direct Ivalon flights, without a layover.

We have a total of 720 beds, and they are almost empty, says Eiramo, referring to the company’s two locations in Saariselka and Utsjoki.

In some places, his company has also made a profit of millions, for example in 2017 the profit was more than 9 million euros. Last year’s financial statements have not been filed yet.

