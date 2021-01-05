Was interested in arts subject only Talking to reporters, Anjali Birla said that she has obtained a degree in Political Science (Hons) from Ramjas College, Delhi after passing class 12 in Arts from Sofia School in Kota. After this, he spent one year in Delhi and prepared for UPSC examination.

Sister Aspire and parents told inspiration Giving credit to elder sister Akanksha Birla for getting success in the first attempt, Anjali said that during the preparation, elder sister Motivation was special. She not only encouraged him, but also contributed fully in making strategies from studies and exams to interviews. During this, mother Dr. Amita Birla and father Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also motivated to maintain confidence in themselves.

Youngsters and parents try to inspire for new topic Anjali said that even though she was preparing for the exam. But the whole family was always ready to help and support them. He further said that parents in Kota usually motivate children to take Biology or Maths only. Whereas apart from these two subjects, there is a very big world. It will be his endeavor to inspire not only the youth here but also his parents to explore a new world by choosing other subjects.

10 to 12 hours of study, the name of the family in the new field is illuminating Anjali said that she prepared for 10 to 12 hours of examination every day. For the exam too, he had chosen political science and international relations subjects. On the question of going into the field of administrative services even after the political atmosphere in the family, Anjali said that father is a politician, mother is a doctor. All other members of the family are also involved in some form of social service. She also wanted to stand on her own feet with her hard work and serve the society in a new area apart from family. So moved towards UPSC exams.

Work is to be done in the field of women empowerment Anjali said that they are ready to join any department and serve, but they will get special pleasure if they get an opportunity to work in the field of women empowerment.

quota.For a father, the success of his child probably matters the most. This is the reason why the house of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is also a festive environment these days. This is because his daughter Anjali Birla has succeeded in the Civil Services Examination organized by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Let us tell you that Anjali is the younger daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Dr. Amita’s Birla. After getting the name of the list released by UPSC on Monday, there was a wave of people congratulating Ajnali at his residence in Shakti Nagar.