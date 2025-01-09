The name of the city of Utrera will forever be associated with the world of flamenco, because unforgettable voices such as Fernanda y Bernarda, Perrate, Bambino, Curro de Utrera, Gaspar and Enrique Montoya were born, grew up and sang in these lands. Voices that have been fading, writing glorious pages. Moments you have experienced up close Antonio Pena Oteroaffectionately known as ‘El Cuchara’, and who on January 7th turned no more and no less than 95 years old.

Antonio lived through this entire stage, he worked side by side with all the members of the golden generation of flamenco from Utrera and with the first bars of the year 2025, he is being the protagonist of a series of events tribute given by his family and the Culture delegation of the Utrera City Council.

The first of them has been the placement of a tile with the portrait of the artist that has been placed on one of the benches located in the wall park. This is a work made by Joaquín García Anaya from Utreño and was inspired by a photograph from an interview with ‘El Cuchara’ in 2018. A tribute that will continue with a beautiful event at the Utrera theater, in which the presence of artists such as José Mercé, Tomatito, Los Morancos, Aurora Vargas, Diego Carrasco, José Valencia or Miguel Ángel Heredia is expected.

To close the recognition of one of the most emblematic figures of Utrera, the placement of a monolith made by the Utrera sculptor Sebastián Martínez Zaya will soon take place on the corner of Fernanda y Bernarda street and Plaza de Santa Ana, looking towards the street. New place where he was born on January 7, 1930. A work in which the author himself has explained that it “collects the main characteristics that have defined him throughout his life: his shirts, his colored and printed scarves, and his spoons hanging around his neck.”









El Cuchara was born on January 7, 1930 and began singing when he was only 11 years old.



af





Present at the inauguration ceremony of this commemorative tile were the mayor of Utrera, Francisco Jimenez and the Culture delegate, María José García Arroyo, as well as other representatives of the municipal corporation. ‘El Cuchara’, who thanked all attendees for this tribute, was accompanied by representatives of his family.

The mayor of Utrera specified that “today we are not only offering a tribute to Antonio, we are recognizing the flamenco of Utrera as a whole, a tribute to everything that Utrera has been in the world of flamenco and what it continues to be.” Jiménez stood out as ‘El Cuchara’, He has had 16 children and 32 grandchildrenensuring that “because of his way of being, he has managed to win the hearts of everyone.”

The history that unites El Cuchara with flamenco singing began at the beginning of the 40s of the last century, when having only 11 years He made his first performances, performing with his brother Juan at some baptisms, in exchange for a little bread and wine. His festive grace and knowing how to be on stage quickly caught the attention of many, first of all Perrate de Utrera, who helped him significantly in those beginnings.

The tile that honors El Cuchara has been inaugurated by the mayor of Utrera, Francisco Jiménez



af





Moments in which ‘El Cuchara’ only charged about four or five pesetas per performance, but in which he quickly increased his cache until he himself was the one trying to directly with the gentlemen and the organizers of flamenco parties. His artistic proposal was always focused on the most festive dimension of flamenco, becoming a very important character, for example at the Seville Fair and in endless parties that extended until dawn.

His open character also made him a key character when it came to introducing flamenco circles to many artists from Utrera who were beginning their journey and who little by little were able to make a name for themselves until they became essential figures.

Antonio never dedicated himself entirely professionally to the world of singing, since over several decades he worked in the municipal slaughterhouse as a butcher to support his prolific family. A job that he also combined for 40 years with the position of puntillero in the Utrera bullring.