Utrecht University of Applied Sciences has temporarily canceled a lecture series on the Holocaust and anti-Semitism. The first lecture was to be held in February, but other dates have now been moved 'because the safety of speakers, students, teachers and visitors cannot be guaranteed at this time'.
