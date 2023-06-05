The Utrecht security region announced around 02:45 that a number of travelers had also been stranded at Utrecht Central Station. Most of them managed to arrange alternative transport after some time. But about a hundred people failed to do so. They can go to a night shelter in the Jaarbeurs near the station. The people are being escorted there, the security region reports.
There are stretchers with blankets in the night shelter. The Red Cross is present and food and drinks are provided.
