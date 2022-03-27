The municipality of Utrecht will receive two hundred asylum seekers in a former building of the Holland Casino. That is what the Security Region has announced on sunday† The group originates from the application center in Ter Apel in Groningen, which is reaching capacity limits. Due to the crowds in Ter Apel, the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) has urgently requested security regions throughout the country to take in refugees from countries other than Ukraine.

It is so busy in Ter Apel that the Groningen Security Region is considering closing the application center for asylum seekers. The municipality fears unsafe situations, for example, there are concerns about “health, social safety and fire safety”. The night shelter can accommodate 275 refugees, but on Friday there were seven hundred, according to a spokesperson. This often does not concern Ukrainians, because they do not have to apply for asylum.

There has been a lack of regular shelter places in the Netherlands for some time, which has caused the crowds in Ter Apel to increase. Based on the current influx, COA expects a shortage of 1,500 reception places in April. To relieve the burden on the application centre, the organization is asking other municipalities to also create shelters. Utrecht will accommodate the asylum seekers for the next four weeks, after which the asylum seekers will move to another location. The municipality speaks of a ‘crisis shelter’.

“The current reception in Ter Apel is currently leading to very distressing situations where the reception of refugees threatens to fall below the humane lower limit,” responds Utrecht alderman Rachel Streeland (Asylum). “As a human rights city, Utrecht feels responsible for providing humanitarian crisis relief.”