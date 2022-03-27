The municipality of Utrecht is going to realize 200 extra temporary crisis shelters for asylum seekers from Ter Apel. This is at the request of the Utrecht Security Region.

This will take place in the former Holland Casino building on the Overste den Oudenlaan, for a maximum period of four weeks. According to mayor Sharon Dijksma, ‘an extra effort is being made to offer people who have had to leave home and hearth a safe shelter’.

Ter Apel, one of the largest asylum seekers’ centers in the Netherlands, expects a shortage of 1,500 reception places soon. The COA has made an urgent appeal to all security regions to create shelters for refugees from places other than Ukraine.

The former Holland Casino building on the Overste den Oudenlaan was previously in the picture as a reception location, but then fell off. It has now been concluded that the location can be made suitable for a reception period of four weeks. Extra measures are taken to guarantee fire safety. After their stay at the Overste den Oudenlaan, the group moves to another location.

