Surprise: not everyone appreciates the sound of a sped-up GTI with DSG farts. The municipality of Utrecht has therefore installed noise speed cameras in places where many reports of noise nuisance come from. The municipality wants to use these piles to investigate a possible approach. These poles have already been installed in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.

The Municipality of Utrecht places the noise speed cameras on the Wolgadreef, Amsterdamsestraatweg and on the Tripkade. Each street will have two poles with microphones and cameras. Between 2:00 PM and 2:00 AM, the poles turn on and if the microphones register more than 80 dB, they record for 10 to 20 seconds. These recordings are not yet used to hand out fines.

The noise speed cameras collect information

The recordings go to TNO, which draws up a report. This report contains information such as the type of vehicle, but also the year of manufacture. They can also use the images to analyze how fast the car was driving and whether the driver was wearing a cap. Okay, that last one is a joke. Together with the measurements from the other cities, a national approach must be devised against noise nuisance from cars.

You’re making noise for a good cause

If you rush past such a pole with 100 dB, then you are part of the solution. So positive you have to look at it again. Although we suspect that the officer who gives you a stop sign afterwards will not see it that way. Tring tring, WOK notification.