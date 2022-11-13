Utrecht is abolishing free parking on public holidays, because it is not woke enough.

Free parking in the big city, where else can you find that in the Netherlands? Well, in Utrecht for example, sometimes. On some holidays, the cathedral city (apparently) had a policy that you could leave your car for gratuities. However, that is now coming to an end. Not necessarily because the woke rulers want to keep the car out of the city (although they want to of course). However, because free parking would not be woke.

That’s how it is: free parking was especially true on CccccccChristian holidays. And not on Hanukkah, Ramadan, L. Ron Hubbard’s birthday or any of the Pastafarians. Of course you can’t, because it’s discrimination and stuff. At least, according to GroenLinks, the right wing of GroenLinks (D66), the PvdA, the PvdD and local club Student & Starter.

Now, as an opportunistic autoblog reader, you could of course also say ‘you do it guys, the more days of free parking, the better’. However, the solution provided by the parties is to abolish free parking altogether instead. Well, we’re pretty much done with that. In the motion, uses the following argument:

Treating Christian holidays and important holidays from other religions equally helps to promote the inclusiveness and equality that we stand for as a municipality. Woke parties, always wake up early

Implementing the rule will generate money for Utrecht, but in the first instance it will also cost money. Vending machines must be adapted, digital registration of parking rights must be set up and of course there will also be a campaign to inform people about the change. It will come into effect next year.

After all, nothing screams more equality and inclusivity than that everyone simply pays through the nose for all kinds of things in the Netherlands. Whose deed.

