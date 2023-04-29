In Utqiaġvik, a small town in Alaska, the only way to know if it is day or night is by using a clock: the sky remains for more than two months in extreme darkness.

(We recommend reading: Extraterrestrial visit in 2029? This is what scientists say when analyzing the Nasa probe).

Its inhabitants, an indigenous people called Iñupiat, occupy the territory formerly known as Barrow, one of the places with the most extreme temperatures on the entire planet.

It is there, where the arrival of the strong winter is accompanied by “the polar night”. A natural phenomenon that brings with it 65 days of total darkness, where the more than 4,900 residents of Utqiaġvik must take shelter in their homes to survive the high temperatures.

The town is located in the northwest of the American continent and it is necessary to zoom in a lot on the screen of a cell phone, if you want to search on one of the interactive maps. It is very close to the Arctic and, therefore, its hottest temperature is -4 degrees Celsius.

It also has a few months of total darkness, a phenomenon called the ‘polar night’. See also The woman who was identified 45 years after her murder in the US.

It is said that, in the winter,he cold it is so intense and penetrating that it can reach -22 degreesone of the lowest temperatures recorded on the entire planet earth.

During this time, its inhabitants will have two options: see a scene where the stars crash in the sky and the stars highlight their brilliance or a picture of complete cloudiness and mist.

(You might be interested in: Asteroids, an increasingly real danger to life on Earth).

In addition, it is said that the only trace left by the sun is what is known as twilight. During those months, the sky will only light up with the shadow of sunrise or the sunset at sunset.

Its inhabitants already know the perfect plan to combat the intense cold that forces them to be locked up for several weeks. It is then, when days before the arrival of “the polar night”, the natives of this region of Alaska fill their cupboards with non-perishable food, water and essential elements to live in the asylum.

However, there are those who face the extreme temperature and defy the intense climate to go out and do activities that are recurring on a daily basis.

This is what the cold town of Alaska looks like

The population is already used to the extreme changes of this natural phenomenon. In fact, It is said that in the months after “the polar night” a completely opposite event happens.

(It might interest you: The oldest civilization in America would have been an expert in astronomy)

During the summer, daylight can illuminate the town for more than 24 continuous hours. This is due to the geographical position of the territory, with respect to the inclination of the planet earth.

Scientists have studied the phenomenon for many years and have realized that the sun does not rise during some periods of the year, because it hides at the opposite end of the planet.

The last record of the “polar night” dates back to January 23, 2023, after the sun went down on November 18, 2022 and with itall the inhabitants of the village furthest from civilization: Utqiaġvik.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

Babies conceived thanks to fertilization robot are born: how is it possible?

Megafauna in Colombia: prehistoric feces reveal data on its disappearance

NASA’s globe with telescope goes around the world in 10 days