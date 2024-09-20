Mexico City is known for its impressive libraries, such as the Vasconcelos, the Biblioteca de México and the UNAM Central Library. However, in Iztapalapa, an innovative project has given life to three Boeing 737-200 aircraft, turning them into digital libraries within the so-called utopias.

Utopias, an acronym for Transformation and Organization Units for Inclusion and Social Harmony, are spaces designed for the comprehensive development of communities. These places, equipped with high-quality technology, seek to rescue abandoned and deteriorated areas, transforming them into centers of education, culture, sports and entertainment.

Within the framework of this project, the ‘Flying to Utopia’ initiative was launched, which consisted of reconditioning three Boeing 737-200 aircraft, previously owned by Mexicana de Aviación. These aircraft, 31 meters long and 11 meters high, were adapted to become digital libraries, offering a unique and educational space for the inhabitants of Iztapalapa and Mexico City.

The interior of these planes has been artistically transformed, with colorful floral motifs on the fuselage and individual stations with 26 computers and 29 reading spaces. In addition, they feature a collection of up to 230 printed books and access to nearly 25,000 digital works, games and other educational materials on the computers.

One of the planes even features a flight simulator in the cockpit, where a retired aircraft mechanic teaches visitors how to fly a plane. This unique experience allows users to take control for a few seconds, providing an educational and exciting activity.

In addition to being libraries, these bookplanes host various cultural activities, such as storytelling, poetry, photography and origami workshops, guided tours and reading circles. These activities seek to foster a love of reading and culture in the community.

The bookplanes are located in three utopias in Iztapalapa: Quetzalcoatl Utopia, at 2864 Manuel Cañas Avenue, Quetzalcoatl Urban Development Colony; Teotongo Utopia, at Women’s Prison Avenue, corner with Popocatepetl, Mercedes Section of San Miguel Teotongo; and Olini Utopia, at 1715 Ignacio Zaragoza Street, Constitutionalist Army Colony I, II, and III.

These spaces are open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, and admission is free. The community can enjoy an educational and cultural environment at no cost, promoting comprehensive development and social inclusion.

The transformation of these planes into digital libraries is an example of how innovation and creativity can turn unused spaces into centers of learning and culture. The utopias of Iztapalapa demonstrate that, with vision and effort, it is possible to create places that enrich the lives of communities.