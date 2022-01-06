Peruvian cinema continues to conquer international and Netflix screens with its own films. After achieving recognition in twelve international festivals, Utopia, the film directed by the journalist Gino Tassara and the deceased Jorge Vilela, comes from this friday january 7 to the famous streaming platform.

What is Utopia, the movie about?

The film is based on the tragic real event that mourned our country: the burning of the exclusive Utopia nightclub in which 29 young people died. In the film we follow the skills of Julián, a journalist who tries to go beyond the official story.

What did its director, Gino Tassara, say when he found out about the premiere on Netflix?

The director and journalist Gino Tassara is happy for this great opportunity to show his work. In a press release he stated: “The five years it took to make the film were worth it, I am happy and sad at the same time because I cannot enjoy this great achievement with my friend Jorge Vilela, who directed with me and passed away last year.”

In another part of the statement, Tassara stressed that at the time third parties placed obstacles so that his feature film cannot be seen on the famous virtual platform. “I am surprised because at first they told me that Netflix did not want Utopia … and it would have remained in the trunk of memories if it had continued with that Peruvian distributor,” said the filmmaker.

Who are the stars in the film?

Utopia, the film has a great cast of actors; among them are Gianfranco Brero, Rossana Fernandez Maldonado, Renzo schüller, Cécica Bernasconi, Carlos Mesta, Edith Tapia, Javier Valdés, Leslie Stewart, Marissa Minetti, Alexandra Graña, Haydee Cáceres, Fernando Bakovic, Mari Pili Barreda, Kathy Serrano, Junior Silva, Valeria Bringas, Natalia Salas, Giovanni Arce and Guty Carrera.

What was achieved thanks to the premiere of the film?

Thanks to Utopia, the film was able to remove the case that lasted 18 years and caused the fugitive Edgar Paz to be captured and extradited to Peru to serve his sentence for this crime.

Trailer for Utopia, the movie

What projects are coming this 2022 for Gino Tassara in the cinema?

She hopes to complete two new films: the drama, Queens without a crown, which will deal with the fight against violence against women, and the comedy: Divorced, better alone than in bad company.