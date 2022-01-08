Utopia, the film started on the right foot its passage through the most important streaming platform in Latin America, being located only one day after its premiere in the list of the 10 most popular films in the world. Peru. Until now, the film is in position two behind, of the American science fiction film Mother / Android.

For this reason, the director of the Peruvian film Gino Tassara thanked everyone through his official Twitter account (this morning, January 8, 2021) for being on that list only after one day of its premiere on Netflix: “Total thanks! @PeliculaUtopia on @NetflixLAT, in just one day, has positioned itself within the top10! ”.

What is Utopia, the movie about?

The movie is based on a true event that mourned our country: the fire of the exclusive Utopia nightclub, in which 29 young people tragically died. The story follows the skills of Julián, a journalist who tries to go beyond the official story.

Who are the stars in the film?

Utopia, the film has a great cast of actors: Renzo Schüller, Rossana Fernández Maldonado, Gianfranco Brero , Cécica Bernasconi, Carlos Mesta, Edith Tapia, Javier Valdés, Leslie Stewart, Marissa Minetti, Alexandra Graña, Haydee Cáceres, Fernando Bakovic, Mari Pili Barreda, Kathy Serrano, Junior Silva, Valeria Bringas, Natalia Salas, Giovanni Arce, Guty Carrera, among others.

Utopia, the film featured a large cast of national actors. Photo: Without Rings.

What was achieved thanks to the premiere of the film?

Thanks to Utopia, the film was able to remove the case that lasted 18 years and ended when the fugitive Edgar Paz was captured and extradited to Peru to serve his sentence for this crime. According to this newspaper, the businessman and one of the owners of the defunct Utopia nightclub, Édgar Jesús Paz Ravines, arrived from Mexico on the afternoon of September 5, 2020 to serve his sentence of four years in prison for the crime of manslaughter against As a result of the fire that occurred in that establishment in 2002 and claimed the lives of 29 young people.

In which festivals has Utopia participated?

The film Utopia, written and directed by Gino Tassara, has garnered some international success. Won Best Latin Drama Genre Feature Film at the Latino & Native American Film Festival (LANAFF) 2021 in the United States, and was a favorite at the Las Vegas Mega Festival and the Hong Kong Festival. The film also participated in the Israel Film Festival and the Gold Movie Award in England.

How to watch Utopia, the movie on Netflix?

You can see the Peruvian film by accessing a subscription in one of the three plans that the platform offers.

Basic: S / 24.90

Standard: S / 34.90

Premium: S / 44.90

and then through the link: https://www.netflix.com/title/81489929

