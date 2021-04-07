Producer Sinargollas announced that her first feature film Utopia, the movie, written and directed by Gino Tassara and Jorge Vilela was selected to participate in the Gold Movie Awards in England , one of the most important festivals in the world.

The film is part of the festival’s official selection with the best of 2021. Utopia, the film will compete in the category of best foreign language film and it has been selected among different productions that have postulated around the world. In addition, it is the only film that represents Peru in the award ceremony.

Gino Tassara thanked the La Taberna Studios team, which made it possible for it to be seen abroad: “Thanks to the team, the executive producer Edith Tapia, the Sinargollas production, the actors, and all the Utopia family members who allowed us to tell its history ”, commented the filmmaker.

Utopia the Movie – Trailer

What is Utopia, the movie about?

Utopia, the movie shows the untold story about the fire that occurred in an exclusive Lima nightclub in 2002, where 29 young people died. Julián, a frustrated investigative journalist, is obsessed with reopening the Utopia case and knows the drama of the bereaved in their search for justice.

Utopia, the movie – cast

The cast is made up of Gianfranco Brero, Cécica Bernasconi, Carlos Mesta, Edith Tapia, Javier Valdés, Leslie Stewart, Marissa Minetti, Alexandra Graña, Haydee Cáceres, Fernando Bakovic, Mari Pili Barreda, Kathy Serrano, Junior Silva, Valeria Bringas, Natalia Salas , Giovanni Arce and Guty Carrera.