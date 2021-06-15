The Peruvian film Utopia, written and directed by Gino Tassara and Jorge Vilela, took the Best Latin Feature Film of Drama Genre Award at the Latino & native american film festival 2021 in the United States.

Through a statement, it was reported that the film was screened online from April 22 to May 1, in the event that hosted 160 projects of which 130 were on screen.

“I’m super happy. This is a project that initially gave me a lot of headaches, but also joy. They told me to save the project, that it was already, that it was late to present it in international competitions but it is never too late. Thanks to Taberna Studios and Quechua Films we put a punch in it and this achievement is very positive for continuing to tell stories, ”said director Gino Tassara.

Utopia is currently a semi-finalist in the Best foreign language, as the best foreign film and in the Best producer of the Gold movie awards 2021 in London, England. Also, it is part of the Near nazareth film festival in Israel.

What is Utopia, the movie about?

The Peruvian feature film shows the untold story about a fire that occurred in an exclusive nightclub in Lima where 29 young people died.

Trailer of Utopia, the movie

Cast of Utopia

The film has a great cast of actors, including Gianfranco Brero, Cécica Bernasconi, Carlos Mesta, Edith Tapia, Javier Valdés, Leslie Stewart, Marissa Minetti, Alexandra Graña, Haydee Cáceres, Fernando Bakovic, Mari Pili Barreda, Kathy Serrano, Junior Silva, Valeria Bringas, Natalia Salas, Giovanni Arce, Guty Carrera, among others.