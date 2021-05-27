Esports in Argentina, also called electronic sports, they do not stop growing in players, audiences and proliferation of tournaments. As of Friday, the Technological Games Esports, the first with the video game League of Legends in having as a prize the educational financing of the champions.

With the objective of foster young talent and innovation, the National Technological University (UTN) and its partners in the technology industry, will carry out from May 28 to June 6 a particular video game competition aimed at its entire educational community.

About 500 people Between regular students, graduates, teaching and non-teaching staff of the University, they registered since May 17 on the official website of the competition.

How the tournament will be played

The Tech Games Esports will be played on the traditional map of League of Legends -The Summoner’s Rift-, in a team format of 5 vs. 5, such as the great regional or World Cup events.

The best teams will advance to the second weekend of competition, where they will face off in a direct elimination box.

The League of Legends team from the National Technological University that obtained 3rd place in ULOL 2017. Photo: UTN.

One of the favorites to the title is the team of UTN BLACK, the current champions of the UTN Esports Technology Games, and they will try to revalidate it in this edition.

In addition, they are the winning team of the internal tournament of the UTN at University Esports and, therefore, they are the representatives of the university in our national league (they are leading and undefeated in their group).

All sessions will be broadcast live on the Twitch channel of GGTech Entertainment, one of the organizers.

In addition to the scholarships, Lenovo will award special awards from the brand to the most outstanding players of the tournament: two Recon Lenovo Legion backpacks and two H300 Stereo Gamer Headsets.

League of Legends, the video game from Riot Games.

Carlos Fernández, Director of Student Welfare at the National Technological University, highlighted that “from the UTN we work to promote innovation in all fields of knowledge, that is why we understand that gaming is a fundamental leg in the personal and professional development of our community ”.

“Working together with the UTN, an educational institution linked to technology and innovation, in putting together these types of events, is a privilege and an opportunity to continue developing the gaming market,” added Ignacio López Myslicki, Business Development South Cone at GGTech Entertainment.

According to estimates by the consulting firm Newzoo, the esports industry will move 180,000 million dollars in the world, more than double the 74 billion of the music and film industries.

The match schedule:

Day 1: Friday May 28.

Day 2: Saturday May 29.

Day 3: Sunday, May 30.

Quarterfinals: Friday June 4.

Semifinals: Saturday June 5.

Grand Final: Sunday June 6