Sports journalist Vasily Utkin on his Youtube-channel named the consequences of accusations against the striker of the National Hockey League (NHL) club “New York Rangers” Artemiy Panarin in beating an 18-year-old girl.

Utkin considered that Panarin should not be sued for libel, since in this case he would give the coach Andrei Nazarov who accused him the opportunity to keep this topic in the press and be in the spotlight. In his opinion, even if the hockey player wins the case, the public may have a negative opinion about him. “It seems very pleasant that in America, where so many respected people were deprived of their jobs by agreement, they sided with Panarin,” the journalist summed up.

On February 20, Nazarov accused the hockey player of beating the girl. He stated that the incident took place in one of the bars in Riga in 2011. Latvian journalists contacted the hotel in the bar of which Panarin allegedly attacked an 18-year-old visitor, and learned that there was no incident indicated by the coach.

The Rangers called the accusations an attempt to intimidate the hockey player, who is known for his harsh statements about the political situation in Russia. The NHL also supported the player and demanded proof of what happened.