From July 1, prices for housing and communal services have increased in Russia

In Russia, tariffs for housing and communal services have been increased from July 1, 2024. According to information “Banks.ru” On average, growth in Russia is estimated at 9.8 percent.

Government approved its own index for each region. The highest is in the Zabaikalsky Krai – 15 percent. The lowest – four percent – is in Khakassia. In the capital, the index was determined at 11 percent, and in St. Petersburg – at 9.8 percent.

For the Leningrad region the index is 10.2 percent, for the Omsk region – 14 percent, for the Kaliningrad region – 13 percent, for the Kaluga region – 10 percent; for Kemerovo region – 9.6 percent, for Kirov region – 9.8 percent, for Kostroma region – 9.2 percent, for Kurgan region – 9.7 percent, for Lipetsk region – 9.6 percent, for Nizhny Novgorod region – 9.8 percent.

It is estimated that in the Russian capital, cold water will rise in price from 50.93 to 59.8 rubles (+8.7 percent), and hot water – from 243.16 to 272.14 rubles (+11.9 percent). In addition, sewerage will increase in price from 39.97 to 45.91 rubles (+14.9 percent), and central heating from 2912.53 to 3217.19 rubles per gigacalorie (+10.5 percent).

Associate Professor of the Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurements at the State University of Management Natalia Kazantseva stated that even where the increase in tariffs will not be significant, Russians will feel a significant increase in housing maintenance costs. According to her, gas will increase the most — by 23 percent. Hot water and sanitation will increase in price by 11-14 percent, electricity — by 8.7 percent.

Associate Professor of the Department of Civil Law Disciplines at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Andrey Moiseyev recalled that five categories of Russians will be able to pay less for housing and communal services than other citizens. The fact is that the following will be exempt from bank commissions: pensioners, disabled people, veterans of military operations, citizens over 18 years of age who are part of a large family, as well as family members of deceased (dead) disabled war veterans, participants in the Great Patriotic War and veterans of military operations.