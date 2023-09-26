WIf you as a tenant have not yet received your utility bill, you can still expect hefty additional payments. As can be seen from the heating index for the past year, which was published on Tuesday by the consulting company CO2-online together with its partner German Tenants’ Association, the burden on consumers is enormous despite all the state aid. Even if you take into account that the German state took over the advance payment for many in December, the costs have risen by up to 81 percent over the year. Without the December aid, the cost increase would have been as much as 95 percent; In other words, the costs have practically doubled compared to the previous year.

There are clear differences depending on the energy source. Households with gas heating were particularly hard hit, while those with oil heating fared somewhat better. The consulting company evaluated more than 250,000 energy and heating cost bills for its calculations. According to this, last year you paid 1,475 euros for an average 70 square meter apartment in an apartment building if you heated with natural gas. That was an increase of 80 percent compared to the previous year. The cost of heating with wood pellets has increased even more, albeit from a lower level, by 81 percent to 1,050 euros per year. In all previous years these costs were between 500 and 600 euros per year.

Oil at the dealer became cheaper again more quickly

Households with oil heating and apartments of this size had to pay an average of 1,400 euros, slightly less than households with gas heating. Here the cost increase compared to the previous year was 48 percent. According to the Heating Mirror, district heating only became more expensive on average, by 5 percent to 1,015 euros per year. However, in previous years, district heating had been the most expensive form of heating in terms of operating costs, so the increase in costs for the expensive heating year 2022 was lower than for other heating systems.

The heating index also reports a significant increase in the costs of heating with heat pumps for 2022. However, this does not affect the sometimes very high purchase prices, which are not taken into account in the heating index for all types of heating, but rather the more expensive electricity. The annual costs rose by 50 percent compared to the previous year to 1,260 euros. This was a higher amount than for heating with district heating or wood pellets, but less than for gas or oil.







The Internet portal Verivox, which also regularly compares heating costs, confirmed most of the developments. “The database of around 250,000 billings from 2022 naturally leads to different average values ​​than our evaluations of current basic service and new customer tariffs,” said a spokesman. For natural gas, the values ​​roughly correspond to the Verivox surveys; for heat pumps, according to CO2-Online, the electricity price for 2022 is an average of 47 cents per kilowatt hour, while Verivox comes to around 43 cents per kilowatt hour. “The deviation is probably explained by differences in the tariffs for new and existing customers,” said a Verivox spokesman.

What’s next for the current year?

The Heizspiegel also dares to make a forecast for the current year – even if this is of course subject to some uncertainty given the fluctuating energy prices. The price of oil, which was initially lower this year after the shock at the start of the Ukraine war last year, has recently increased again due to the oil states’ production cuts. And with natural gas, the difficulty arises that suppliers were only hesitant to pass on the sharp decline in world market prices to consumers.

In any case, the Heizspiegel expects a price decrease of 19 percent for heating with oil heating this year compared to the previous year. The price decline for natural gas will not be as severe; experts expect a relief of 11 percent. Heating with wood pellets could be 17 percent cheaper. The authors expect costs to fall by 20 percent for households with a heat pump. According to Heizspiegel, prices are only likely to rise by around 10 percent for district heating.