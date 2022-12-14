The head of the Angara region Kobzev: a pipe burst in Bratsk left almost 15 thousand people without heat

A pipe break in the city of Bratsk, Irkutsk Region, left almost 15,000 Russians and 83 facilities, including social institutions, without heat. This was reported in Telegram-channel head of the Angara region Igor Kobzev.

He noted that the utility accident occurred at night on Lenin Avenue. Currently, the place of the breakthrough has been found, and emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences.

Kobzev added that 83 objects, including kindergartens and schools, fell under the heat cut. The governor suggested that the breakdown would be fixed after noon local time (07:00 Moscow time).

Mayor of Bratsk Sergey Serebrennikov is on the spot. There is no threat of defrosting systems. The temperature in the city reaches minus 24 degrees.

In the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Irkutsk region reportedthat without hot water there were houses in which 14.7 thousand people live, including 4.5 thousand children. 25 people and 12 pieces of equipment are involved in emergency work.

Earlier it became known that 17 thousand residents of the Novosibirsk region were left without heat due to a utility accident.