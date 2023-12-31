With a few hours to go before the end of 2023, the assessment of the year that is about to end continues, with the analysis of the main models that have arrived on the road. After having analyzed electric cars and supercars, it is the turn of the compact cars which have crowded one of the most competitive segments of the Italian and European market. Here are the most interesting models that arrived on the road or were presented during 2023.

Fiat 600

The range of the Turin brand has expanded with the Fiat 600, available first in the full electric version and in the coming months also in the endothermic variant with petrol engine and 48 Volt mild-hybrid system. The design takes up the modern stylistic features of the 500 electric and the shapes with some details of the 500X, a model that it will most likely replace in the line-up of the Italian Stellantis brand. Fiat 600e measures 4.17 meters in total length and 2.56 meters of wheelbase, offers 360 liters of load capacity in addition to 15 liters of internal compartments and pockets. The engine delivers a power of 115 kW, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.0 seconds with three selectable driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport). Lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 54 kWh offer a range of more than 400 km in the WLTP combined cycle and over 600 km in the urban cycle. To optimize charging time, the new 600e is equipped with a system up to 100 kW which allows you to quickly recharge the battery: bringing the battery to 80% takes less than half an hour.

Citroen C3

Total revolution for the Double Chevron best seller which will have a 100% electric version in the range for the first time. This will be the top variant but like the Fiat 600, the new Citroen C3 will also have a variant with an internal combustion engine. The new Citroen C3 was born onSmart Car architecture, a platform previously used in South America and India and which helps keep design costs down. There Oli concept car it inspired several distinctive features of the new Double Chevron electric, with the alternation of horizontal and vertical lines, the new logo but also the three-element light clusters. Under skin the new e-C3 It boasts a powertain consisting of an 83 kW (113 HP) electric motor and a 44 kW LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) battery that guarantees a range of 320 km on a single charge. To recover the travel range, compatibility with infrastructures up to 100 kW allows you to recharge from 20 to 80% in just 26 minutes. The performance speaks of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 11 seconds and a maximum speed of 135 km/h. The new generation of the French compact car integrates the cluster and the Head-up Display in a single solution which thus avoids duplicating the driving information.

Dacia Duster

The third generation of Dacia Duster continues the brand's evolutionary process in terms of design. The front is very vertical, wheel arches with clearly rounded edges, large rear hatch, side windows that extend harmoniously from front to rear. Not only that: there is also a real belt that surrounds the entire vehicle, without interruption: the side protections of the lower part of the body continue on the iconic elements that convey the brand identity, and then go around the wheel arches which are, in turn, connected to the front and rear bumpers. The engines focus on the full HYBRID 140 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with 94 HP, two electric motors (a 49 HP engine and a high-voltage starter/generator) and an electrified automatic transmission. The latter is equipped with 4 ratios for the combustion engine and another 2 for the electric one. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of friction. Regenerative braking, combined with the strong energy recovery capacity of the 1.2 kWh (230V) battery and the efficiency of the automatic gearbox, allows you to circulate in the city up to 80% of the time in 100% electric mode, reducing consumption 20% in mixed cycle and up to 40% in urban cycle. And then there is the Duster TCe 130. This engine, which represents a first level of electrification, is an absolute novelty for DACIA. It combines a new generation 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine based on the Miller cycle with a 48V mild hybrid system. The ECO-G version also confirmed.

Toyota CH-R

Evolution in style and dimensions also for the Toyota CH-R which will arrive on the road during 2024 but which we have already had the opportunity to try in preview. On the second generation of the Japanese compact SUV we find distinctive elements, such as the Hammerhead front with the X-shaped light clusters that integrate the dynamic indicators, the Diamond Cut style on the sides and the logo placed in a more inclined position than in the past. The materials used for the passenger compartment coverings contribute to lowering the environmental impact of the car. For example, vegan leather was chosen for the seats, or recycled PET but also unpainted plastics. The range of engines is completely electrified and includes the 1.8 HEV with 140 HP, the 2.0 HEV with 197 HP (both front-wheel drive), the 2.0 with AWD-i traction and finally also a 223 HP PHEV version which integrates a 223 HP PHEV version into the powertrain. 13.8 kWh battery for a total electric range of 66 km.

Hyundai Kona

The new Hyundai Kona is 4.35 meters long, 14 cm more than the current version. The gain is undoubtedly habitability, with 60 mm more wheelbase than in the past and an additional 70 mm for the legs of the rear passengers. The load capacity of the boot has also increased, going from 360 liters to 466 liters depending on the version. The modern stylistic language is immediately identifiable on the front, where we find the Seamless Horizon Lamp optical signature. The designers of the Korean brand started from the full electric version when designing this second generation, with the thermal versions having some distinctive features in particular in the lower part of the front, with various three-dimensional elements and a protection plate instead of the traditional grille. The 100% electric version, which will have two battery cuts and autonomy of up to 490 km, will arrive at a later date, with the new Hyundai Kona range which includes a 1.0 petrol version with 120 HP, the 48V mild-hybrid always with the 3 cylinder and finally the four-cylinder 1.6 full hybrid petrol unit with 141 HP and 265 Nm of maximum torque, combining the 105 HP petrol unit and a 43.5 HP electric one. The performances speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h which takes place in 11.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 166 km/h.