He uterine cancer or uterine cancer It is a tumor in the organ where the fetus must grow and develop. There are two types: endometrial cancer, the membrane that covers the uterus and is shed during each menstrual cycle if there is no pregnancy; and uterine sarcoma, cancer of the muscle cells of the uterus. Uterine cancer can be developed by all women, but it is more common in women who have already reached menopause, especially if they are obese, and women who have followed hormone replacement therapy for a long time.

Causes of uterine cancer

Risk factors

All women can develop uterine cancer; However, there are a series of risk factors that can favor its appearance:

– Be over 50 years old.

– Being obese.

– Taking estrogen without accompanying it with progesterone in hormone replacement therapy.

– Having had less than five menstrual periods in a year several times in fertile life before starting premenopause.

– Having had problems conceiving.

– Premature first menstruation (menarche).

– Late menopause.

– Take tamoxifen for the treatment of breast cancer.

Endometrial hyperplasia. Abnormal thickening of the endometrium.

– Family history of uterine, colon and/or ovarian cancer.

Types of uterine cancer:

– Endometrial cancer. Formation of malignant cancer cells in the tissue of the endometrium, the membrane that lines the uterus.

– Cervical cancer. Formation of malignant cancer cells in the cervix, the part that connects the uterus to the vagina forming the so-called ‘birth canal.

– Uterine sarcoma. Formation of malignant cancer cells in the muscles of the uterus.

Symptoms of uterine cancer

Abnormal vaginal bleeding and discharge

The first suspicions of uterine cancer may come thanks to the following signs that usually appear in the early phase of the disease:

– Abnormal bleeding that cannot be menstruation.

– Bleeding after menopause

– Pain during sexual relations.

– In a more advanced phase there may be:

– Pelvic pain.

– Pain in the abdomen or feeling of having a full abdomen.

– Difficulty urinating and/or frequent urination.

– Mass in the vagina.

– Involuntary weight loss.

Diagnosis of uterine cancer

Pelvic exam, imaging tests and biopsy

Tests to detect uterine cancer include a pelvic exam, imaging tests such as transvaginal ultrasound, and tissue biopsy.

If the diagnosis is confirmed, the case will be sent to the gynecological oncologist who will be able to determine the stage:

– Stage I. The cancer is in the endometrium or myometrium, the innermost layer of the uterus.

– Stage II. Spread to the stroma, dense fibromuscular tissue, of the cervix.

– Stage III. Spread beyond the uterus but located in the pelvic area.

– Stage IV. Metastasis to the rectum, bladder or other distant organs.

Another description is grade G, due to the differentiation or not of healthy and cancerous cells:

– GX: cannot be differentiated.

– G1: well differentiated cells.

– G2: moderately differentiated cells.

– G3: poorly differentiated cells.

Uterine cancer treatment and medication

Hysterectomy and others

Hysterectomy, the removal of the uterus, is the most common treatment. Sometimes the ovaries and fallopian tubes are also removed. Treatment may also include radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy.

Prevention of uterine cancer

Regular gynecological check-ups

The best prevention measure against uterine cancer is regular annual gynecological check-ups. Other factors that are also indicated that can prevent the onset of the disease are:

– Maintain a healthy weight.

– Follow a healthy and balanced diet.

– Perform moderate exercise on a regular basis.

– No smoking.

– Take progesterone if you are taking hormone replacement therapy with estrogen during menopause.