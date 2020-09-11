This is a serious condition that can arise after delivery. When the uterus fails to contract after delivery, the problem of uterine atony occurs and this can kill a woman.

The uterine muscles tighten or contract after delivery of the baby. This also helps the blood vessels associated with placenta to become compressed. This helps to prevent contraction bleeding. If the muscles of the uterus do not shrink as needed, in this case excess blood can be released from the blood vessels. This may cause excessive bleeding or hemorrhage.

The word atony means weakness and uterine atony is being talked about here. When the uterus is weak (uterine atony), there is a need to stop bleeding and replenish the bleeding. Postpartum hemorrhage can be very serious and fatal. However, if it is detected and treated on time, then complete recovery can be done.



Symptoms of uterine atony

The main symptom of atony in the uterus is that after delivery the uterus remains in the iliac and there is no tension. Postpartum hemorrhage is the most common cause of bleeding after delivery. If more than 500 ml of blood is shed after placenta extract after delivery, this condition is called postpartum haemorrhage.

Symptoms of hemorrhage include excessive and uncontrolled bleeding, low blood pressure, increased heart rate, pain and back pain after the baby comes out of the womb.

Causes of uterine etony

There are several reasons that prevent uterine muscles from shrinking after delivery. The reasons for this can be:

Long labor

Labor too quickly

Uterine enlargement

Taking oxytocin or other medicine or general anesthesia during delivery



Who is at risk of uterine atony

The risk of uterine atony increases significantly when the baby is twins or older, when the baby is older than normal, the mother is over thirty-five years of age, is obese and has too much amniotic fluid. In addition, women who have had multiple deliveries before, are also at risk of uterine atony. Women can have this problem even without any risk factors.

Treatment of uterine atony

Stopping bleeding and replenishing the blood flowing is the treatment of uterine atony. For this, fluids, blood and blood products can be given to the mother through the vein as soon as possible.

Euratrotonic drugs, including oxytocin, methylaragenovine, and prostaglandin.

Uterine antony is also treated with blood transfusions. In some severe cases, surgery is required to close the blood vessels. Utile artery embolization can also be done in these. Inside it, a small piece is inserted into the uterine artery that stops the blood flowing from the uterus.

At the same time, if any treatment does not work, then partectomy is done. In this, the uterus is removed after surgery.