The University of Texas (UT) System Board of Regents has just approved a new 10-year master plan for the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) that calls for the demolition of some buildings that are more expensive to repair than to rebuild.

University President Heather Wilson presented the plan to the Board on Wednesday in Austin, and members unanimously approved the measure, which will allow

transform the campus’s aging infrastructure.

“Our facility condition index, which is the ratio of deferred maintenance to the replacement value of our facilities, is one of the highest in the state of Texas,” Wilson said.

The scholar and former member of the United States Air Force explained to the Regents that UTEP personnel evaluated every building on campus and identified deferred maintenance worth $341 million.

The Board oversees 14 institutions, including UTEP, and 256,000 students. That makes the University of Texas System the largest university system in the state.

In his speech, Wilson added that this problem was not solved overnight and insisted that the plan is a combined strategy over many years to restore the institution’s infrastructure.

“We have several parts of our infrastructure that are not really worth maintaining, others that need to be rehabilitated and others where we need to do maintenance consistently over time,” he said.

He added: “Because it is much more expensive to postpone it and then try to recover it after having 42 leaks in the library roof, which, honestly, did happen.”

The plan laid out several points to address these issues, including maximizing the use of infrastructure and eliminating the 5 percent of current infrastructure that Wilson says is not worth maintaining, which means demolishing it.

For the president of the University, the most notable thing will be to update the structure of fees for external events.

“Ten years ago, UTEP had five outside events at the Don Haskins Center. Ticketed events. This year we’re going to have 36, but each of those events has to generate revenue for our infrastructure so we can maintain it,” Wilson said.

The plan also proposed several projects and ideas to address many of the campus’s needs.

These include acquiring land from the Asarco property located east of I-10, building new freshman housing next to Kidd Field, restoring the student union and landscaping, and constructing a new Student Success Building.

Wilson also provided an update on current construction of the Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center and Texas Western Hall, which she said are on budget and on schedule, with the former on track to be “substantially” completed by January 2025.

The plan was established with the vision and goal of increasing student enrollment to 30,000 students, increasing research expenditures by $200 million, increasing student housing capacity by 1,000 beds, and increasing community engagement by having more events in the years leading up to 2030.

Wilson is scheduled to attend the university’s annual Convocation ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, where he is expected to discuss the plan and speak with students, faculty and staff about some of the university’s most significant updates.

In approving the Master Plan, the Board of Regents emphasized that the project reinforces the natural and architectural beauty of the campus as a Bhutanese-inspired oasis surrounded by the Franklin Mountains and the cities of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

Parameters for a decade

• Enrollment growth: 110,000 square feet (10,220 square meters) – Up to 30,000 students

• Research Growth: 115,000 square feet (10,684 square meters) – Up to $200 million in research expenditures

• Housing growth: 450,000 square feet (41,806 square meters) – 1,000 additional beds

• Community Engagement: 105,000 square feet (9,755 square meters) – Larger, more frequent events