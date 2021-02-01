Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – Uteco, a utility company, said today, Monday, that it plans to list on the Dubai Financial Market this year, and that it is seeking a valuation of 3 billion dirhams ($ 817 million).

Uteco said it was seeking an initial listing and that its advisers were in negotiations on an initial public offering this year. It said in an emailed statement that it plans to list between 20% and 30% of the company’s shares.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, “may God protect him”, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. 3 of 2021 BList the shares of joint-stock companies in the stock markets of the Emirate of Dubai.

“It is a coincidence that a decree was issued to list all private joint stock companies and international private companies that achieve more than 50 percent of their profits in the United Arab Emirates in the local stock markets,” said Richard Menezes, CEO of Utico.